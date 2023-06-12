Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film WiseGirls (2002) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Kualitas
HDRip
Negara
Canada
Bintang film
Arthur J. Nascarella,
Christian Maelen,
Joseph Siravo,
Mariah Carey,
Melora Walters,
Mira Sorvino,
Saul Stein
Sutradara
David Anspaugh
IMDb
5.8/
10from
3,065users
Diterbitkan
06 December 2002
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
WiseGirls (2002)
Meg, Raychel and Kate are three waitresses at a restaurant frequented by mob bosses. Their lives become complicated when one of the women witnesses a crime, and the three friends suddenly find themselves entangled in their customers’ dangerous world.
David Anspaugh
Mira Sorvino, Mariah Carey, Melora Walters, Arthur J. Nascarella, Saul Stein, Joseph Siravo, Christian Maelen
tt0284655