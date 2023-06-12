IMDb 5.8 / 10 from 3,065 users

WiseGirls (2002)

Meg, Raychel and Kate are three waitresses at a restaurant frequented by mob bosses. Their lives become complicated when one of the women witnesses a crime, and the three friends suddenly find themselves entangled in their customers’ dangerous world.

David Anspaugh

Mira Sorvino, Mariah Carey, Melora Walters, Arthur J. Nascarella, Saul Stein, Joseph Siravo, Christian Maelen

