Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

XG

Bintang film

IMDb

7.3

/

10

from

59

users

Diterbitkan

01 November 1989

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Who’s Afraid of the Bogeyman (1989)

Portrait of a private coal company in East Berlin’s Prenzlauer Berg district in 1988/89. The feisty woman boss runs the business with humour and understanding. Her seven male employees respect her. To the outside world, they are all tough guys, but as they describe their jobs and personal situations, above and beyond the hard manual labour, their vulnerability starts to come to light.
Helke Misselwitz

Diterbitkan

Mei 29, 2023 12:51 am

Durasi

