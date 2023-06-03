IMDb 5.6 / 10 from 866 users

Diterbitkan 26 January 1966

Oleh mamat

Where the Spies Are (1966)

A local doctor is recruited as a cold war spy to fulfill a very important secret mission in the Middle East, only to experience that his mission is complicated by a sexy female double agent.

Val Guest

David Niven, Françoise Dorléac, John Le Mesurier, Cyril Cusack, Eric Pohlmann, Richard Marner, Paul Stassino, George Pravda, Noel Harrison, Ronald Radd, Alan Gifford, Bill Nagy, George Mikell, Nigel Davenport, Gábor Baraker, Reginald Beckwith, Geoffrey Bayldon, Derek Velez Partridge, Robert Raglan, Riyad Gholmieh, Muhsen Samrani, Basil Dignam, Gordon Tanner

tt0059905