Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Usa

Sutradara

IMDb

4.9

/

10

from

491

users

Diterbitkan

31 January 2017

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Tyler Perry’s Madea on the Run – The Play (2017)

In trouble with the local authorities, Mabel Simmons, notoriously known as Madea, is on the run from the law. With no place to turn, she moves in with her friend Bam who is recovering from surgery. Unbeknownst to Bam however, Madea is only using the “concerned friend” gag as a way to hide out from the police.
Tyler Perry
Tyler Perry, Cassi Davis, Tasha Page Lockhart, Claudette Ortiz, LaToya London, Tony Hightower, Dorsey Levens, Maurice Lauchner, David Stewart, Rhonda Davis

Diterbitkan

Mei 30, 2023 1:50 am

Durasi

