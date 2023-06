IMDb 6.7 / 10 from 740 users

Torch Singer (1933)

When she can’t support her illegitimate child, an abandoned young woman puts her up for adoption and pursues a career as a torch singer. Years later, she then searches for the child she gave up.

Alexander Hall, George Somnes

Claudette Colbert, Ricardo Cortez, David Manners, Lyda Roberti, Charley Grapewin, Sam Godfrey, Florence Roberts, Virginia Hammond, Ethel Griffies, Baby LeRoy, Mildred Washington, Cora Sue Collins, Helen Jerome Eddy, Albert Conti, Jean Acker, Gladys Hulette, Dennis O’Keefe, Eddie Phillips, Ronald R. Rondell, Florence Wix, Bobbe Arnst, Toby Wing, James Burke, Kathleen Burke, Davison Clark, Edward Cooper, William B. Davidson, Anna Demetrio, Lester Dorr, Edward LeSaint, Grace Goodall, Perc Launders, Margaret Mann, Harry Semels, Jerry Tucker

