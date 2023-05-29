IMDb 7.5 / 10 from 19 users

Diterbitkan 01 October 1987

TO-Y (1987)

GASP is a popular alternative band. Conflict arises when the lead singer To-Y is offered a pop idol contract that stipulates he leave the rest of the band behind.

Mamoru Hamatsu

Kaneto Shiozawa, Miru Hitotsuyanagi, Mitsuki Yayoi, Naoya Uchida, Nokko, Kazuyuki Sogabe, Mitsuki Yayoi, Nokko, Rumi Ichiyanagi, Tatsuo Yamada, Toshihiko Seki, Tessyo Genda

tt0489859