IMDb 6.3 / 10 from 1,610 users

Diterbitkan 01 October 2014

Oleh mamat

To Kill a Man (2014)

Jorge is a peaceful hard-working man who seeks a simple, quiet life for himself and his family. One day, he is mugged and humiliated by a gang of thugs led by Kalule, a delinquent from his neighborhood. This event infuriates his son as much for Jorge’s meek acceptance as for the act itself. The son, looking for retribution, ends up getting himself shot. Kalule is sent to jail and when he gets out 18 months later, begins a campaign of terror against Jorge and his family. The authorities do nothing, so Jorge decides to take matters into his own hands.

Alejandro Fernández Almendras, Eduardo Villalobos, Angela Jarpa

Daniel Antivilo, Daniel Candia, Ariel Mateluna, Alejandra Yañez, Jennifer Salas, Don Willie, Paula Leoncini, Eduardo Villalobos, Juan Arevalo, Gonzalo Macaya, Felipe Alfaro, Raúl ‘Lito’ Salas, Natalia Gajardo

