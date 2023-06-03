  1. Home
Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Colombia

Bintang film

Sutradara

IMDb

7.9

/

10

from

30

users

Diterbitkan

10 March 2017

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

To End a War (2017)

The conflict between the Colombian authorities and the marxist FARC guerrilla broke out in 1964, and in 2012 peace negotiations started behind closed doors in Cuba. Featuring unique access to central figures on both sides, To End a War tells the story of the war and the negotiations, focusing on the challenge of establishing peace in a country where the majority of the population has never known anything but war.
Marc Silver

Diterbitkan

Juni 3, 2023 2:02 pm

Durasi

