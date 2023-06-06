  1. Home
Kualitas

HDRip

Negara

Usa

Sutradara

IMDb

0

/

10

from

0

users

Diterbitkan

14 August 2015

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Three Mile (2015)

“When you build a car with the Rolling Bones you are expected to be at Bonneville. . . that’s what these cars are all about” Join Brian Darwas and the Rolling Bones Hot Rod Shop on a cross country trip full of roadside breakdowns, shop tours, parking lot parties and plenty of racing at what most people consider the birthplace of hot rodding, the legendary Bonneville Salt Flats. All thirteen hot rods embark on a life time adventure from New York to Utah, where Keith Cornell breaks the world record for the fastest Ford Y-block. With enough salt pit rebuilds, tech inspections, and race runs to keep even the most jaded gearhead one the edge of their seat. Be there to experience the sun on your face and salt in the air when it all comes down to that THREE MILE pass.
Brian Darwas
Keith Cornell, Ken Schmidt, Dave Skroggs, Jonathan Suckling, Jorge Zaragoza

Diterbitkan

Juni 6, 2023 4:22 pm

Durasi

