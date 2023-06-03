Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film They Are We (2014) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Australia
Bintang film
Alfredo Duquesne,
Baggie Kpanabum,
Elvira Fumero,
Humberto Casanova,
Joe Allie,
Lucy Amara,
Mabadu Pokawa,
Solomon Musa,
Yandrys Izquierdo
Sutradara
Emma Christopher
Genre
Documentary,
History
IMDb
8.6/
10from
30users
Diterbitkan
02 January 2014
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
They Are We (2014)
The story of an Afro-Cuban group who kept alive songs and dances their ancestor had brought aboard the slave ship from Africa. They were so specific that around 200 years later, a village of Africans watched them, joined in singing, and said simply, joyously: “They Are We”. This film tells the story of how they found each other and how they work to be able to reunite.
Emma Christopher
Alfredo Duquesne, Elvira Fumero, Humberto Casanova, Yandrys Izquierdo, Solomon Musa, Baggie Kpanabum, Lucy Amara, Mabadu Pokawa, Joe Allie
tt3208008