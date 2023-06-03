IMDb 8.6 / 10 from 30 users

They Are We (2014)

The story of an Afro-Cuban group who kept alive songs and dances their ancestor had brought aboard the slave ship from Africa. They were so specific that around 200 years later, a village of Africans watched them, joined in singing, and said simply, joyously: “They Are We”. This film tells the story of how they found each other and how they work to be able to reunite.

Emma Christopher

Alfredo Duquesne, Elvira Fumero, Humberto Casanova, Yandrys Izquierdo, Solomon Musa, Baggie Kpanabum, Lucy Amara, Mabadu Pokawa, Joe Allie

