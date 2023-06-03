  1. Home
Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Australia

IMDb

8.6

/

10

from

30

users

Diterbitkan

02 January 2014

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

They Are We (2014)

The story of an Afro-Cuban group who kept alive songs and dances their ancestor had brought aboard the slave ship from Africa. They were so specific that around 200 years later, a village of Africans watched them, joined in singing, and said simply, joyously: “They Are We”. This film tells the story of how they found each other and how they work to be able to reunite.
Emma Christopher
Alfredo Duquesne, Elvira Fumero, Humberto Casanova, Yandrys Izquierdo, Solomon Musa, Baggie Kpanabum, Lucy Amara, Mabadu Pokawa, Joe Allie

Diterbitkan

Juni 3, 2023 2:02 pm

Durasi

