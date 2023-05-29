IMDb 7.4 / 10 from 165 users

Diterbitkan 15 September 1979

Oleh mamat

The Wobblies (1979)

“Solidarity! All for One and One for All!” With that slogan, the Industrial Workers of the World, aka the Wobblies, took to organizing unskilled workers into one big union and changing the course of history. This award-winning film airs a provocative look at the forgotten American history of this most radical of unions, screening the unforgettable and still-fiery voices of Wobbly members–lumberjacks, migratory workers, and silk weavers–in their 70s, 80s, and 90s.

Stewart Bird, Deborah Shaffer

Charles Rydell, Anthony Bouza

