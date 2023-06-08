Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film The Sweetest Heart (2018) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Usa
Bintang film
Andrea Brooks,
Benita Ha,
Catherine Lough Haggquist,
Chris McNally,
Clayton James,
Guy Christie,
Jill Teed,
Jordan Burtchett,
Julie Gonzalo,
Malcolm Stewart
Sutradara
Steven R. Monroe
IMDb
6.4/
10from
1,577users
Diterbitkan
17 March 2018
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
The Sweetest Heart (2018)
High school sweethearts Maddie and Nate reconnect when Nate returns to their hometown to lecture at the hospital. Still hurt from their breakup, Maddie tries to avoid him. However, they eventually form a friendship, and Nate helps her as she secures funding to expand her cupcake shop. Just as Maddie and Nate rekindle their romance, Nate learns that a career opportunity awaits him in Boston. Devastated, Maddie returns the promise ring he gave her long ago and prepares for the grand reopening of her shop. Nate soon realizes how much he left behind, and must decide if his future lies in Boston with work or in his hometown with Maddie.
Steven R. Monroe
Julie Gonzalo, Chris McNally, Tammy Gillis, Victor Zinck Jr., Andrea Brooks, Benita Ha, Jordan Burtchett, Clayton James, Jill Teed, Malcolm Stewart, Catherine Lough Haggquist, Mark Brandon, Guy Christie, Taylor Hastings, Sarah Audrey Mallet, Spencer Borgeson
tt8115218