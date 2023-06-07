IMDb 6.4 / 10 from 76 users

Diterbitkan 04 May 2017

Oleh mamat

The Space Between (2017)

Marco is a 35 year-old ex-chef who has given up his career and any sense of hope to return to Udine in Northern Italy to nurse his ailing father. Even when offered a job at a restaurant in Melbourne, he declines using his father as the excuse. When tragedy strikes, the only glimmer of joy arrives in the form of Olivia, a spirited Australian chasing her dream of working in design while on a family mission in Udine. Against the stunning vineyards, rugged mountains and blue Adriatic of Friuli-Venezia Giulia, these two very different people find themselves at a crossroads that will change their lives forever.

Ruth Borgobello

Flavio Parenti, Maeve Dermody, Lino Guanciale, Fulvio Falzarano, Giancarlo Previati, Marco Leonardi, Patricia Mason, Elettra Dallimore Mallaby, Alberto Torquati, Antonietta Bello

tt4391164