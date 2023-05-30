Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film The Raft (2019) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Denmark
Sutradara
Marcus Lindeen,
Yvonne Lundin
Genre
Documentary
IMDb
6.6/
10from
989users
Diterbitkan
13 February 2019
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
The Raft (2019)
In 1973, five men and six women drifted across the Atlantic on a raft as part of a scientific experiment exploring the origins of violence and sexual attraction. Nobody expected what ultimately took place on that 3-month journey. Through archive material and a reunion of the surviving members of the expedition, this film tells the hidden story of the project.
Marcus Lindeen, Yvonne Lundin
Daniel Giménez Cacho, Maria Björnstam, Mary Gidley, Rachida Lièvre, Edna Reves
tt8116574