The Lovers and the Despot (2016)

Negara

France

Diterbitkan

22 September 2016

Synopsis

The Lovers and the Despot (2016)

Hong Kong, 1978. South Korean actress Choi Eun-hee is kidnapped by North Korean operatives following orders from dictator Kim Jong-il. Her ex-husband, film director Shin Sang-ok, undertakes her search, but soon after he is kidnapped as well. In 1983, after living through years of tribulations, Kim Jong-il puts them in charge of the North Korean film industry in the hope of gaining international recognition.
Robert Cannan, Ross Adam
Paul Courtenay Hyu, Yuna Shin, Choi Eun-hee, Michael Yi, Shin Jeong-kyun, Shin Myung-yim, Choi Kyung-ok, Iain T. A. Hall, Pierre Rissient, Lee Jang-ho, David Straub, Jang Jin-sun, Nishida Tetsuo, Derek Malcolm, Dean S. Robinson, Shin Sang-ok, Kim Jong-il, Kim Il-sung, Kim Jong-un

Durasi

