Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Usa
Bintang film
Atlas King,
Brett O'Hara,
Carolyn Brandt,
Denise Lynn,
Don Russell,
Erina Enyo,
László Kovács,
Pat Kirkwood,
Ray Dennis Steckler,
Robert Silliphant
Sutradara
Ray Dennis Steckler
Genre
Horror
IMDb
2.3/
10from
5,193users
Diterbitkan
10 February 1964
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
The Incredibly Strange Creatures Who Stopped Living and Became Mixed-Up Zombies!!? (1964)
Jerry, his girlfriend Angela, and their friend Harold take a trip to a local seaside carnival, but when the carnival’s fortune teller, Madame Estrella, predicts death for someone close to Angela, strange things begin to happen.
