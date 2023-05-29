IMDb 2.3 / 10 from 5,193 users

Diterbitkan 10 February 1964

Oleh mamat

The Incredibly Strange Creatures Who Stopped Living and Became Mixed-Up Zombies!!? (1964)

Jerry, his girlfriend Angela, and their friend Harold take a trip to a local seaside carnival, but when the carnival’s fortune teller, Madame Estrella, predicts death for someone close to Angela, strange things begin to happen.

Ray Dennis Steckler

Ray Dennis Steckler, Carolyn Brandt, Brett O’Hara, Atlas King, Sharon Walsh, Pat Kirkwood, Erina Enyo, Don Russell, Toni Camel, Titus Moede, Denise Lynn, László Kovács, Robert Silliphant

tt0057181