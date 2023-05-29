  1. Home
  2. Crime
  3. The Hour of the Lynx (2013)

Cek ketersedian provider streaming..

loader

Jika dalam 5 detik provider tidak muncul silahkan refresh

DOWNLOAD FILM The Hour of the Lynx (2013)

Klik tombol di bawah ini untuk pergi ke halaman website download film The Hour of the Lynx (2013). Terdapat banyak pilihan penyedia file pada halaman tersebut.

Download Film Ini Petunjuk Cara Mendownload

Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film The Hour of the Lynx (2013) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI

Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film The Hour of the Lynx (2013) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie Download

Kualitas

HDRip

Negara

Denmark

IMDb

6.1

/

10

from

1,520

users

Diterbitkan

26 September 2013

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

The Hour of the Lynx (2013)

Helen, a priest, is approached by scientist Lisbeth with a desperate plea for help. A young man, who has been sent to a high security psychiatric ward after having killed an old couple, has attempted suicide while rambling about God. Having been part of an experiment attempting to humanize inmates by assigning them pets, the young man has suddenly gone ballistic. Fearing that he will attempt suicide again priest and scientist must now confront their mutual animosities while trying to grasp the truth. In a race against time the two women begin a shocking journey deeper and deeper into the sick mind of a young man’s soul.
Søren Kragh-Jacobsen
Sofie Gråbøl, Signe Egholm Olsen, Frederik Christian Johansen, Börje Ahlstedt, Søren Malling, Jens Jørn Spottag, Henrik Birch, Pelle Falk Krusbæk, Susan A. Olsen, Donald Högberg, Barbro Engberg, Lia Boysen, Jens Lundman, Einar Gensø, Maria Rossing, Nis Bank-Mikkelsen, Casper Lagebom, Emma Rasmussen, Mathilde Oszadlik, Mads Rømer Brolin-Tani, Jacob Ulrik Lohmann, Julie Carlsen, Ole Birch, Hans Jørgen Petersen, Jan Krogh, Lillian Albech, Rasmus Elton

Diterbitkan

Mei 29, 2023 12:01 pm

Durasi

Juragan21 The Hour of the Lynx (2013)

Layar Kaca 21 The Hour of the Lynx (2013)

LK21 The Hour of the Lynx (2013)

Movieon21 The Hour of the Lynx (2013)

Nonton The Hour of the Lynx (2013)

Nonton Film The Hour of the Lynx (2013)

Nonton Movie The Hour of the Lynx (2013)

TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Download Trailer TerkaitComment Share