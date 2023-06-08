Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film The Haunted Castle (1921) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBDL
Negara
Germany
Bintang film
Arnold Korff,
Georg Zawatzky,
Hermann Vallentin,
Julius Falkenstein,
Loni Nest,
Lothar Mehnert,
Lulu Kyser-Korff,
Olga Tschechowa,
Paul Bildt,
Paul Hartmann
Sutradara
F.W. Murnau
IMDb
6.1/
10from
1,944users
Diterbitkan
07 April 1921
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
The Haunted Castle (1921)
The sinister Count Oetsch scandalizes the aristocratic social gathering at Castle Vogelod as he announces his intention to “crash” the festivities. Baroness Safferstätt is expected shortly, and the guests are well-aware of the rumors that Count Oetsch murdered the baroness’ late husband. Oetsch refuses to leave, vowing that he will reveal the identity of the real killer. Before the weekend is through, the Count and Baroness will reveal secrets too shocking to be believed!
F. W. Murnau
Arnold Korff, Lulu Kyser-Korff, Lothar Mehnert, Paul Bildt, Olga Tschechowa, Paul Hartmann, Hermann Vallentin, Julius Falkenstein, Georg Zawatzky, Robert Leffler, Victor Bluetner, Walter Kurt Kuhle, Loni Nest, Ursula Nest
tt0012651