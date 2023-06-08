IMDb 6.1 / 10 from 1,944 users

The Haunted Castle (1921)

The sinister Count Oetsch scandalizes the aristocratic social gathering at Castle Vogelod as he announces his intention to “crash” the festivities. Baroness Safferstätt is expected shortly, and the guests are well-aware of the rumors that Count Oetsch murdered the baroness’ late husband. Oetsch refuses to leave, vowing that he will reveal the identity of the real killer. Before the weekend is through, the Count and Baroness will reveal secrets too shocking to be believed!

F. W. Murnau

Arnold Korff, Lulu Kyser-Korff, Lothar Mehnert, Paul Bildt, Olga Tschechowa, Paul Hartmann, Hermann Vallentin, Julius Falkenstein, Georg Zawatzky, Robert Leffler, Victor Bluetner, Walter Kurt Kuhle, Loni Nest, Ursula Nest

