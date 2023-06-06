IMDb 6.3 / 10 from 208 users

Diterbitkan 11 March 2018

Oleh mamat

The Gospel of Eureka (2018)

Faith, love and civil rights collide on voting day in a small Southern town that hosts a famous performance of the last days of Christ and an infamous gospel drag show.

Michael Palmieri, Donal Mosher

Justin Vivian Bond

tt7977310