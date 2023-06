IMDb 6.8 / 10 from 791 users

Diterbitkan 18 March 2018

Oleh mamat

The Gospel According to André (2018)

From the segregated American South to the fashion capitals of the world, operatic fashion editor André Leon Talley’s life and career are on full display, in a poignant portrait that includes appearances by Anna Wintour, Marc Jacobs, Tom Ford, Bethann Hardison, Valentino, and Manolo Blahnik.

Kate Novack

André Leon Talley, Anna Wintour, Marc Jacobs, Tom Ford, Whoopi Goldberg, Diane von Fürstenberg, Manolo Blahnik, Bethann Hardison, Naomi Campbell, Karl Lagerfeld, Sean Combs, Will.i.am, Fran Lebowitz, Tamron Hall

