IMDb 6.6 / 10 from 1,878 users

Diterbitkan 20 May 2011

Oleh mamat

The Giants (2011)

Brothers Danny and Zak, ages 15 and 13 ¾, are spending the summer in their deceased grandfather’s house, waiting in vain for their mother, who is otherwise busy, and running low on cash. To make some money, they decide to rent out the house to a local drug dealer, but things don’t go exactly as planned…

Bouli Lanners

Zacharie Chasseriaud, Martin Nissen, Paul Bartel, Karim Leklou, Didier Toupy, Marthe Keller, Gwen Berrou, Jean-François Wolff, Nathalie Fels

tt1756595