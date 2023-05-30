Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film The Female Closet (1998) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Usa
Bintang film
Alice Austen,
Hannah Hoch,
Nicole Eisenman,
Sarah Dezuttere
Sutradara
Barbara Hammer
Genre
Biography,
Documentary,
History
IMDb
6.7/
10from
133users
Diterbitkan
06 June 1998
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
The Female Closet (1998)
The Female Closet uses archival photographs, home movies, interviews, and other visual materials to explore the closeted lesbian stories of artists Alice Austen, Hannah Höch and Nicole Eisenman. Utilizing groundbreaking research, newly discovered home movies, and archival photographs, and other visual sources, The Female Closet is a cultural interrogation of the closeted and not-so-closeted lives of three women artists.
Barbara Hammer
Alice Austen, Sarah Dezuttere, Nicole Eisenman, Hannah Hoch
tt0144199