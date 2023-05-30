IMDb 6.7 / 10 from 133 users

The Female Closet (1998)

The Female Closet uses archival photographs, home movies, interviews, and other visual materials to explore the closeted lesbian stories of artists Alice Austen, Hannah Höch and Nicole Eisenman. Utilizing groundbreaking research, newly discovered home movies, and archival photographs, and other visual sources, The Female Closet is a cultural interrogation of the closeted and not-so-closeted lives of three women artists.

Barbara Hammer

Alice Austen, Sarah Dezuttere, Nicole Eisenman, Hannah Hoch

