Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Brazil

IMDb

7.2

/

10

from

45

users

Diterbitkan

16 April 2001

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

The End of the Endless (2001)

“Fim do Sem Fim” is a feature-length documentary that has as its backdrop the imminent disappearance of certain trades and professions in Brazil. Shot in 10 Brazilian states, the film is a dive into the inventiveness and resistance of men in the face of technological and cultural changes.
Cao Guimarães, Lucas Bambozzi, Beto Magalhães
Mário Bispo de Souza, Gilberto Cardoso, Maria Nádia do Nascimento

Diterbitkan

Juni 6, 2023 10:54 am

Durasi

