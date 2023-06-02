IMDb 7.0 / 10 from 1,616 users

Diterbitkan 17 February 1968

Oleh mamat

The Day of the Owl (1968)

Set in Sicily, this violent crime drama tells the tale of an Italian cop who heads to a small island town to look into the death of a construction supplier. Once there he is shocked by the influence the Mafia has over the people and even himself.

Damiano Damiani, Gianluigi Calderone, Gianni Siragusa, Mino Giarda

Franco Nero, Claudia Cardinale, Lee J. Cobb, Tano Cimarosa, Nehemiah Persoff, Serge Reggiani, Ennio Balbo, Ugo D’Alessio, Fred Coplan, Giovanni Pallavicino, Laura De Marchi, Brizio Montinaro, Lino Coletta, Vincenzo Falanga, Giuseppe Lauricella, Vincenzo Norvese, Adalberto Spadoni, Giuseppe Namio

tt0063010