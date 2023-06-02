Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film The Day of the Owl (1968) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
France
Bintang film
Adalberto Spadoni,
Brizio Montinaro,
Claudia Cardinale,
Ennio Balbo,
Franco Nero,
Fred Coplan,
Giovanni Pallavicino,
Giuseppe Lauricella,
Giuseppe Namio,
Laura De Marchi
IMDb
7.0/
10from
1,616users
Diterbitkan
17 February 1968
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
The Day of the Owl (1968)
Set in Sicily, this violent crime drama tells the tale of an Italian cop who heads to a small island town to look into the death of a construction supplier. Once there he is shocked by the influence the Mafia has over the people and even himself.
Damiano Damiani, Gianluigi Calderone, Gianni Siragusa, Mino Giarda
Franco Nero, Claudia Cardinale, Lee J. Cobb, Tano Cimarosa, Nehemiah Persoff, Serge Reggiani, Ennio Balbo, Ugo D’Alessio, Fred Coplan, Giovanni Pallavicino, Laura De Marchi, Brizio Montinaro, Lino Coletta, Vincenzo Falanga, Giuseppe Lauricella, Vincenzo Norvese, Adalberto Spadoni, Giuseppe Namio
tt0063010