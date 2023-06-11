Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film The Bronte Sisters (1979) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBDL
Negara
France
Bintang film
Adrian Brine,
Alice Sapritch,
Hélène Surgère,
Isabelle Adjani,
Isabelle Huppert,
Jean Sorel,
Julian Curry,
Marie-france Pisier,
Pascal Greggory,
Patrick Magee
Sutradara
André Téchiné
IMDb
6.5/
10from
1,148users
Diterbitkan
09 May 1979
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
The Bronte Sisters (1979)
In a small presbytery in Yorkshire, England, living under the watchful eyes of their aunt and father, a strict Anglican pastor, the Bronte sisters write their first works and quickly become literary sensations.
André Téchiné
Isabelle Adjani, Marie-France Pisier, Isabelle Huppert, Pascal Greggory, Patrick Magee, Hélène Surgère, Roland Bertin, Alice Sapritch, Xavier Depraz, Adrian Brine, Julian Curry, Rennee Goddard, Jean Sorel, Roland Barthes
tt0079920