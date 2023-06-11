IMDb 6.5 / 10 from 1,148 users

Diterbitkan 09 May 1979

Oleh mamat

The Bronte Sisters (1979)

In a small presbytery in Yorkshire, England, living under the watchful eyes of their aunt and father, a strict Anglican pastor, the Bronte sisters write their first works and quickly become literary sensations.

André Téchiné

Isabelle Adjani, Marie-France Pisier, Isabelle Huppert, Pascal Greggory, Patrick Magee, Hélène Surgère, Roland Bertin, Alice Sapritch, Xavier Depraz, Adrian Brine, Julian Curry, Rennee Goddard, Jean Sorel, Roland Barthes

tt0079920