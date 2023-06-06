IMDb 7.2 / 10 from 24 users

Diterbitkan 19 May 2016

Oleh mamat

The Boy Who Sees The World Upside Down (2016)

With remarkable insight into the human condition, join 13 year old Mahendra Ahirwar who suffers from a rare condition that makes his head hang from his body in a 180 degree angle. Unable to stand or walk by himself, Mahendra sees the world upside down and longs to be able to see things as his brothers and sisters do.

Joyce Trozzo

Sophie Black, Mahendra Ahirwar

tt5742292