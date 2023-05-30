IMDb 5.7 / 10 from 91 users

Diterbitkan 11 September 2016

Oleh mamat

Switch (2016)

Tasha (Crystal Hilliard) wants her husband James (Ken Thompson) to make love to her like when they first met. James needs her to understand it takes a lot to run a successful business and he hasn’t had the energy to make love lately. An old friend from college Keisha (Chevonne Wilson) shows up and tries to help Tasha with her sexual struggles by introducing an alternative lifestyle to her, but is she really trying to help or does she have her eyes on James?

Wil Lewis

Crystal Sparks, Ken Thompson Jr., Chevonne Wilson

tt9366176