IMDb 6.8 / 10 from 41 users

Diterbitkan 12 August 1995

Oleh mamat

Suit Yourself or Shoot Yourself!! The Escape (1995)

Hapless gangsters are hired by the yakuza to tail his daughter. Once the identity of the boy she’s dating has been unveiled, the boss offers a reward for his capture.

Kiyoshi Kurosawa

Sho Aikawa, Koyo Maeda, Kenzō Kawarasaki, Shirō Shimomoto, SABU, Takeshi Mikami, Yoriko Doguchi, Yumiko Abe, Iwao Dan, Eiichi Furui, Akira Kiuchi, Ren Osugi

tt0330516