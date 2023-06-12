IMDb 5.3 / 10 from 2,923 users

Diterbitkan 13 November 1997

Oleh mamat

Star Kid (1997)

Shy seventh-grader Spencer Griffith’s life changes when the meteor falls into local junkyard and he finds a Cybersuit – the wise and strong robot from another galaxy. Spencer puts Cybersuit on and becomes a different kind of guy

Manny Coto

Joseph Mazzello, Richard Gilliland, Corinne Bohrer, Alex Daniels, Joey Simmrin, Brian Simpson, Ashlee Levitch, Jack McGee, Danny Masterson, Lauren Eckstrom, Christine Weatherup, Joshua Fardon, Bobby Porter, Yumi Adachi, Arthur Burghardt, Alissa Ann Smego, Fred Kronenberg, Larry Nicholas, Rusty Hanson, Terry Castillo

tt0120478