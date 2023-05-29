  1. Home
Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Usa

Sutradara

IMDb

8.4

/

10

from

72

users

Diterbitkan

21 October 2013

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Spirit of Love: The Mike Glenn Story (2013)

NBA player Mike “Stinger” Glenn plays himself in this wonderful film inspired by his real life basketball camps for the deaf and hard of hearing. In a unique casting deaf and hard of hearing, and hearing actors work together and deliver a film which is authentic, charming, competitive, and challenging.
Darla Rae
Michael Adams, Willie Brown Jr., Neil Brown

Diterbitkan

Mei 29, 2023 10:31 pm

Durasi

