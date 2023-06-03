IMDb 4.6 / 10 from 290 users

Diterbitkan 01 February 1976

Oleh mamat

Spanish Fly (1976)

British sex comedy. Sir Percy de Courcy accidentally turns some poor tasting wine into an aphrodisiac when his old school chum, Mike Scott arrives with a photographer and several gorgeous models.

Bob Kellett, Chris Carreras, Gladys Goldsmith, Ken Baker

Leslie Phillips, Terry-Thomas, Graham Armitage, Nadiuska, Frank Thornton, Ramiro Oliveros, Sue Lloyd, Andrea Allan, Sally Farmiloe, Jaleh Haddah, Nina Francis, Sergio Mendizábal, Emiliano Redondo, Fernando Villena, José Lifante, Marisa Porcel

tt0073407