  1. Home
  2. Documentary
  3. Soundies: A Musical History (2007)

Cek ketersedian provider streaming..

loader

Jika dalam 5 detik provider tidak muncul silahkan refresh

DOWNLOAD FILM Soundies: A Musical History (2007)

Klik tombol di bawah ini untuk pergi ke halaman website download film Soundies: A Musical History (2007). Terdapat banyak pilihan penyedia file pada halaman tersebut.

Download Film Ini Petunjuk Cara Mendownload

Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Soundies: A Musical History (2007) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI

Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Soundies: A Musical History (2007) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie Download

Kualitas

HDRip

Negara

Usa

Sutradara

IMDb

7.5

/

10

from

96

users

Diterbitkan

03 March 2007

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Soundies: A Musical History (2007)

Before MTV and the age of television, there were Soundies. First appearing in 1941, these three minute black-and-white films featured artists of the Big Band, Jazz and Swing era, like Duke Ellington, Count Basie, Louis Jordan, Louis Armstrong, Gene Krupa, The Mills Brothers, Les Paul, Cab Calloway, and Fats Waller. The Soundies helped launch the careers of Doris Day, Nat King Cole, Liberace, and Dorothy Dandridge, among others. Viewed for a dime through a special machine called a Panoram, a movie jukebox, these forerunners to the music video could be seen in nightclubs, roadhouses, restaurants and other public venues across the U.S. These classic films remain as glorious time capsules of music, social history, popular culture, and tell the story of a crossroads in our country, when the uncertainties of war, race relations, and emerging technologies combined to write one of the most influential chapters in our nation¹s history.
Chris Lamson
Michael Feinstein, Leonard Maltin, Les Paul, Hugh Hefner

Diterbitkan

Juni 6, 2023 12:00 am

Durasi

Bioskop Online Soundies: A Musical History (2007)

Bioskop168 Soundies: A Musical History (2007)

BioskopKeren Soundies: A Musical History (2007)

Cinemaindo Soundies: A Musical History (2007)

Dewanonton Soundies: A Musical History (2007)

Download Soundies: A Musical History (2007)

Download Film Soundies: A Musical History (2007)

Download Movie Soundies: A Musical History (2007)

Layar Kaca 21 Soundies: A Musical History (2007)

NS21 Soundies: A Musical History (2007)

TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Download Trailer TerkaitComment Share