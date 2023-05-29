IMDb 7.3 / 10 from 2,995 users

Diterbitkan 20 December 1983

Oleh mamat

So Long, Stooge (1983)

In Paris XVIIIth district, Lambert works the night shift at a gas station, rarely speaking, living alone, drinking. One day comes a half-jewish half-arab small-time crook in dire straits, pushing a Moped. Named Bensoussan, he takes refuge at the station pretending he needs a spark plug. The two men become friends.

Claude Berri, Xavier Castano

Coluche, Agnès Soral, Richard Anconina, Mahmoud Zemmouri, Philippe Léotard, Ahmed Ben Smail, Albert Dray, Annie Kerani, Pierrick Mescam, Vincent Martin, Michel Paul, Mickaël Pichet

tt0086420