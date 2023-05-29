  1. Home
  2. Crime
  3. So Long, Stooge (1983)

Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

France

IMDb

7.3

/

10

from

2,995

users

Diterbitkan

20 December 1983

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

So Long, Stooge (1983)

In Paris XVIIIth district, Lambert works the night shift at a gas station, rarely speaking, living alone, drinking. One day comes a half-jewish half-arab small-time crook in dire straits, pushing a Moped. Named Bensoussan, he takes refuge at the station pretending he needs a spark plug. The two men become friends.
Claude Berri, Xavier Castano
Coluche, Agnès Soral, Richard Anconina, Mahmoud Zemmouri, Philippe Léotard, Ahmed Ben Smail, Albert Dray, Annie Kerani, Pierrick Mescam, Vincent Martin, Michel Paul, Mickaël Pichet

Diterbitkan

Mei 29, 2023 10:31 pm

Durasi

