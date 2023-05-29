Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film So Long, Stooge (1983) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
France
Bintang film
Agnès Soral,
Ahmed Ben Smail,
Albert Dray,
Annie Kerani,
Coluche,
Mahmoud Zemmouri,
Michel Paul,
Mickaël Pichet,
Philippe Léotard,
Pierrick Mescam
Sutradara
Claude Berri,
Xavier Castano
IMDb
7.3/
10from
2,995users
Diterbitkan
20 December 1983
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
So Long, Stooge (1983)
In Paris XVIIIth district, Lambert works the night shift at a gas station, rarely speaking, living alone, drinking. One day comes a half-jewish half-arab small-time crook in dire straits, pushing a Moped. Named Bensoussan, he takes refuge at the station pretending he needs a spark plug. The two men become friends.
Claude Berri, Xavier Castano
Coluche, Agnès Soral, Richard Anconina, Mahmoud Zemmouri, Philippe Léotard, Ahmed Ben Smail, Albert Dray, Annie Kerani, Pierrick Mescam, Vincent Martin, Michel Paul, Mickaël Pichet
tt0086420