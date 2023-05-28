IMDb 7.2 / 10 from 26,606 users

Diterbitkan 17 November 2022

Oleh mamat

She Said (2022)

New York Times reporters Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor break one of the most important stories in a generation — a story that helped launch the #MeToo movement and shattered decades of silence around the subject of sexual assault in Hollywood.

Maria Schrader, Rebecca Breckel, Roberta Butti, Melinda Ziyadat, Elena Antzon, Alexander Armero, Duccio Fabbri, Thomas Moodie, Ozzy Emery, Tristan Ringenoldus, David Stafford

Carey Mulligan, Zoe Kazan, Patricia Clarkson, Andre Braugher, Jennifer Ehle, Samantha Morton, Ashley Judd, Zach Grenier, Peter Friedman, Tom Pelphrey, Frank Wood, Adam Shapiro, Roxanna Hope, Lola Petticrew, Angela Yeoh, Sean Cullen, Gregg Edelman, Katherine Laheen, Emma Clare O’Connor, Dalya Knapp, Emery Ellis Harper, James Austin Johnson, Katie Nisa, Sarah Ann Masse, Mike Spara, Traci Wolfe, Sujata Eyrick, Shirley Rumierk, Judith Godrèche, Dipa Anitia, Tessa Lee, Keilly McQuail, Zabryna Guevara, Harvey Friedman, Anastasia Barzee, John Mazurek, Hilary Greer, Makia Martin, Leah Kreitz, Nicole Betancourt, Marceline Hugot, Ruby Thomas, Alex Hurt, Richard Busser, Katherine Kendall, Edward Astor Chin, Kathleen Mary Carthy, Maren Heary, Elle Graham, Wesley Holloway, Justine Colan, Molly Windsor, Ashley Chiu, Safia Oakley-Green, Catherine LeFrere, Anita Sabherwal, Makayla Patton, Celia Au, Tina WongLu, Lauren O’Connor, Brad Aldous, Jason Babinsky, Mike Houston, George Walsh, Davram Stiefler, Stephanie Heitman, Mary Higgins, Gwyneth Paltrow

tt14807308