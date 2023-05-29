Sutradara

IMDb 7.4 / 10 from 39 users

Diterbitkan 14 November 2018

Oleh mamat

RSC Live: Troilus and Cressida (2018)

Troilus and Cressida swear they will always be true to one another. But in the seventh year of the siege of Troy, their innocence is tested and exposed to the savage corrupting influence of war with tragic consequences.

Gavin Fowler, Helen Grady, Amber James

tt9030228