IMDb 7.5 / 10 from 100 users

Diterbitkan 10 June 2016

Oleh mamat

RSC Live: Hamlet (2016)

Hamlet has the world at his feet. Young, wealthy and living a hedonistic life studying abroad. Then word reaches him that his father is dead. Returning home he finds his world is utterly changed, his certainties smashed and his home a foreign land. Struggling to understand his place in a new world order he faces a stark choice. Submit, or rage against the injustice of his new reality. Simon Godwin (The Two Gentlemen of Verona 2014) directs Paapa Essiedu as Hamlet in Shakespeare’s searing tragedy. As relevant today as when it was written, Hamlet confronts each of us with the mirror of our own mortality in an imperfect world. Hamlet played in the Royal Shakespeare Theatre, Stratford-upon-Avon until throughout summer 2016.

Simon Godwin

Paapa Essiedu, Tanya Moodie, Clarence Smith, Ewart James Walters, Cyril Nri, Marcus Griffiths, Natalie Simpson, Hiran Abeysekera, James Cooney, Bethan Cullinane, Romayne Andrews, Doreene Blackstock, Eke Chukwu, Marième Diouf, Kevin Golding, Byron Mondahl, Theo Ogundipe, Temi Wilkey

tt5869634