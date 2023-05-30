Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film RSC Live: Hamlet (2016) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Uk
Bintang film
Bethan Cullinane,
Byron Mondahl,
Clarence Smith,
Cyril Nri,
Doreene Blackstock,
Eke Chukwu,
Ewart James Walters,
Hiran Abeysekera,
James Cooney,
Kevin Golding
Sutradara
Simon Godwin
Genre
Drama
IMDb
7.5/
10from
100users
Diterbitkan
10 June 2016
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
RSC Live: Hamlet (2016)
Hamlet has the world at his feet. Young, wealthy and living a hedonistic life studying abroad. Then word reaches him that his father is dead. Returning home he finds his world is utterly changed, his certainties smashed and his home a foreign land. Struggling to understand his place in a new world order he faces a stark choice. Submit, or rage against the injustice of his new reality. Simon Godwin (The Two Gentlemen of Verona 2014) directs Paapa Essiedu as Hamlet in Shakespeare’s searing tragedy. As relevant today as when it was written, Hamlet confronts each of us with the mirror of our own mortality in an imperfect world. Hamlet played in the Royal Shakespeare Theatre, Stratford-upon-Avon until throughout summer 2016.
