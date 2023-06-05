IMDb 6.75 / 10 from 6 users

Rich in Love 2 (2023)

When the idealistic Paula resumes her work as a volunteer doctor in the Amazon, Teto convinces his partners to establish their tomato cooperative in a village in the region. But to win back Paula’s heart and save the company from bankruptcy, Teto must definitely overcome his spoiled playboy habits and face the interests of a powerful farmer, who stands in his way.

Bruno Garotti, Thiago Sutir, Patricia Alencastro, Jamile Marinho, Natália Duarte, Felipe Gabriel Romero

Danilo Mesquita, Giovanna Lancellotti, Jaffar Bambirra, Lellê, Fernanda Paes Leme, Ernani Moraes, Aline Dias, Kay Sara, Adanilo Reis, Roney Villela

