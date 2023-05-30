Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film REW-FFWD (1994) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Canada
Bintang film
Lorne Brass
Sutradara
Denis Villeneuve
Genre
Documentary,
Short
IMDb
6.6/
10from
356users
Diterbitkan
09 August 1994
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
REW-FFWD (1994)
A young photographer is on assignment in Jamaica. It’s a cultural shock! First anguished, he later becomes quite fascinated by the people he meets, their neighbourhood and their music.
