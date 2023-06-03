IMDb 5.8 / 10 from 56 users

Diterbitkan 08 November 2018

Oleh mamat

Rent a Friend (2018)

By a certain circumstance, web magazine editor Mochizuki Nasa meets Yanase Sota who claims to be endowed with a “non-sexual relationship switch”. Working as a “rent-a-friend”, Sota is hired by Nasa who wants to test out a theory.

Mayu Akiyama

Eri Tokunaga, Atsushi Hashimoto, Sumire Ashina, Tomoko Nozaki, Kana Yamada

tt10505558