Prey for the Devil (2022)

Kualitas

WEBDL

Negara

Usa

IMDb

5.2

/

10

from

12,463

users

Diterbitkan

23 October 2022

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Prey for the Devil (2022)

In response to a global rise in demonic possessions, the Catholic Church reopens exorcism schools to train priests in the Rite of Exorcism. On this spiritual battlefield, an unlikely warrior rises: a young nun, Sister Ann. Thrust onto the spiritual frontline with fellow student Father Dante, Sister Ann finds herself in a battle for the soul of a young girl and soon realizes the Devil has her right where he wants her.
Daniel Stamm, Asya Chakarova, Kristina Sakizli, Ioan Banzourkov, Kristiyan Lovrich, Tsvetelina Mateeva
Jacqueline Byers, Colin Salmon, Christian Navarro, Lisa Palfrey, Nicholas Ralph, Ben Cross, Virginia Madsen, Tom Forbes, Velizar Binev, Owen Davis, Debora Zhecheva, Cora Kirk, Posy Taylor, Elizabeth Gibson

Diterbitkan

Mei 29, 2023 12:00 am

Durasi

