Penthesilea: Queen of the Amazons (1974)

Penthesilea, the first of six films made by Laura Mulvey and Peter Wollen, traverses thousands of years to look at the image of the Amazonian woman in myth. It asks, among other questions, is the Amazonian woman a rare strong female image or is she a figure derived from male phantasy? The film explores the complexities of such questions, but does not seek any concrete answers.

Peter Wollen, Laura Mulvey

Debra Dolnansky, Michael Thomas, Jan Creighton, Jim Goode, Lisa Kephart, Pat Kerwin, Whit MacLaughlin, Kristine Nielsen, Brian Reich, Jerry Stropnicky, Ann Woodworth, Peter Wollen, Grace McKeaney

