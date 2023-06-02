Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Parkland: Inside Building 12 (2018) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Usa
Bintang film
Lori Alhadeff,
Norma Alcala,
Victoria Alvarez
Sutradara
Charlie Minn
Genre
Crime,
Documentary,
History
IMDb
6.9/
10from
331users
Diterbitkan
25 October 2018
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Parkland: Inside Building 12 (2018)
Acclaimed director Charlie Minn brings attention to the victims of the infamous massacre that occurred on February 14th, 2018 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. A normal day at school became a true nightmare for Parkland, Florida citizens as they experienced something they had never thought would happen in their small suburb. In just six minutes, 17 students and staff were fatally shot and 17 more were wounded, while innumerable lives were changed forever. The true heroes of that day have come together to tell their stories and to bring words to those who are no longer here to offer them. This documentary reveals testimony and the raw emotions of those involved, highlighting the actions taken by individuals to save the lives of others through selfless and brave acts.
Charlie Minn
Norma Alcala, Lori Alhadeff, Victoria Alvarez
tt8858866