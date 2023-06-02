  1. Home
  2. Crime
  3. Parkland: Inside Building 12 (2018)

Cek ketersedian provider streaming..

loader

Jika dalam 5 detik provider tidak muncul silahkan refresh

DOWNLOAD FILM Parkland: Inside Building 12 (2018)

Klik tombol di bawah ini untuk pergi ke halaman website download film Parkland: Inside Building 12 (2018). Terdapat banyak pilihan penyedia file pada halaman tersebut.

Download Film Ini Petunjuk Cara Mendownload

Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Parkland: Inside Building 12 (2018) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI

Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Parkland: Inside Building 12 (2018) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie Download

Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Usa

Sutradara

IMDb

6.9

/

10

from

331

users

Diterbitkan

25 October 2018

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Parkland: Inside Building 12 (2018)

Acclaimed director Charlie Minn brings attention to the victims of the infamous massacre that occurred on February 14th, 2018 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. A normal day at school became a true nightmare for Parkland, Florida citizens as they experienced something they had never thought would happen in their small suburb. In just six minutes, 17 students and staff were fatally shot and 17 more were wounded, while innumerable lives were changed forever. The true heroes of that day have come together to tell their stories and to bring words to those who are no longer here to offer them. This documentary reveals testimony and the raw emotions of those involved, highlighting the actions taken by individuals to save the lives of others through selfless and brave acts.
Charlie Minn
Norma Alcala, Lori Alhadeff, Victoria Alvarez

Diterbitkan

Juni 2, 2023 12:05 pm

Durasi

Ganool Parkland: Inside Building 12 (2018)

INDOXXI Parkland: Inside Building 12 (2018)

Juragan21 Parkland: Inside Building 12 (2018)

Layar Kaca 21 Parkland: Inside Building 12 (2018)

LK21 Parkland: Inside Building 12 (2018)

Movieon21 Parkland: Inside Building 12 (2018)

Nonton Parkland: Inside Building 12 (2018)

Nonton Film Parkland: Inside Building 12 (2018)

Nonton Movie Parkland: Inside Building 12 (2018)

TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Download Trailer TerkaitComment Share