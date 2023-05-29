IMDb 3.6 / 10 from 356 users

Diterbitkan 01 June 1991

Oleh mamat

Night of the Warrior (1991)

A kickboxer has an accounting problem with the mobster (Anthony Geary) who lent him money for a nightclub.

Rafal Zielinski

Lorenzo Lamas, Anthony Geary, Kathleen Kinmont, James Lew, Arlene Dahl, Ken Foree, Felicity Waterman, Willie Dixon, Bill Erwin, Bridget Carney, Robin Antin, Teal Roberts, Jeff Imada, Matt McColm, Ray Sua, Sam Sorbo, Wilhelm von Homburg

tt0102535