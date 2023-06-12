  1. Home
WEBRip

Belgium

7.3

10

2,384

20 May 1977

News from Home (1977)

Belgian filmmaker Chantal Akerman lives in New York. Filmed images of the City accompany texts of Akerman’s loving mother back home in Brussels. The City comes more and more to the front while the words of the mother, read by Akerman herself, gradually fade away.
Chantal Akerman, Epp Kotkas, Paule Zadjermann
Chantal Akerman

Juni 12, 2023 8:30 pm

