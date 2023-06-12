  1. Home
Kualitas

BluRay

Negara

Hong Kong

Sutradara

IMDb

6.8

/

10

from

863

users

Diterbitkan

01 January 1981

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

My Young Auntie (1981)

Cheng, a beautiful martial arts ace, battles to keep her inheritance from the ruthless Yun Wei, but her efforts are sabotaged by Yu Tao, her wayward and irrepressible great-nephew. Following a frenzy of spectacular comic mishaps, the hapless duo are setup and imprisoned and the deeds to Cheng’s estate are stolen. She is held hostage after a doomed attempt to reclaim the papers back from Yu Wei’s place, and the stage is set for a savage fight to the death.
Lau Kar-leung
Lau Kar-leung, Kara Hui, Johnny Wang Lung-Wei, Hsiao Ho, Gordon Liu Chia-hui, Robert Mak, Wong Ching-Ho, Richard Yuen Tak, Walter Tso Tat-Wah, Lam Fai-Wong, San Sin, Wilson Tong, Kwon Yeong-Moon, King Lee King-Chu, Gam Tin-Chue, Ting Tung, Chin Tsi-Ang

Diterbitkan

Juni 12, 2023 8:30 pm

Durasi

