IMDb 6.7 / 10 from 30 users

Diterbitkan 29 March 2023

Oleh LIN

My Teacher Ate My Friend (2023)

Tomás, an 11-year-old boy living in his own fantasy world, must use his vast monster knowledge to fight against his new English teacher: a wicked woman who is, in fact, a child-eating monster.

Jose Sierra

Ilse Salas, José María Nieto, Ana Paula del Moral, Santiago Aray, Sophie Alexander-Katz, Norma Angélica, Eugenio Bartilotti, Juan Carlos Colombo, Claudia Álvarez, Anajosé Aldrete

tt27272780