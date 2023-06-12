Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film My Italian Secret: The Forgotten Heroes (2014) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Kualitas
WEBDL
Negara
France,
Israel,
Italy,
United States,
Usa
Bintang film
Andrea Bartali,
Charlotte Hauptmann,
Gaia Servadio,
Giorgio Goldenberg,
Grazia Viterbi,
Isabella Rossellini,
Mercedes Virgili,
Piero Terracina,
Pietro Borromeo,
Riccardo Pacifici
Sutradara
Oren Jacoby
Genre
Documentary,
History,
Sport,
War
IMDb
7.4/
10from
172users
Diterbitkan
12 October 2014
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
My Italian Secret: The Forgotten Heroes (2014)
MY ITALIAN SECRET tells a heroic story that was all but lost to history, until now. The film recounts how WWII bicycling idol Gino Bartali, physician Giovanni Borromeo and other Italians worked with Jewish leaders and high-ranking officials of the Catholic Church, risking their lives by defying the Nazis to save thousands of Italy’s Jews.
Oren Jacoby
Andrea Bartali, Suor Benedetta, Pietro Borromeo
tt3233904