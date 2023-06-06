Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Midnight Oil: 1984 (2018) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBDL
Negara
Australia
Bintang film
Jim Moginie,
Martin Rotsey,
Peter Garrett,
Peter Gifford,
Rob Hirst
Sutradara
Ray Argall
Genre
Documentary,
Music
IMDb
7.2/
10from
157users
Diterbitkan
10 May 2018
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Midnight Oil: 1984 (2018)
In 1984, Midnight Oil released their iconic record Red Sails in the Sunset. They embarked on a relentless tour around the nation performing raw and electrifying music that reignited the imagination of young Australians. That same year, their lead singer Peter Garrett committed to run for a Senate seat for the Nuclear Disarmament Party. With the mounting pressure of balancing the demands of music and politics this is the year that would make, but nearly break, Australia’s most important rock and roll band. Thirty years in the making and featuring never seen before seen footage of the band on and off the stage, Midnight Oil: 1984 is the untold story of the year Australia’s most iconic rock band inspired the nation to believe in the power of music to change the world.
Ray Argall
Peter Garrett, Rob Hirst, Jim Moginie, Martin Rotsey, Peter Gifford
tt8236394