  1. Home
  2. Documentary
  3. Midnight Oil: 1984 (2018)

Cek ketersedian provider streaming..

loader

Jika dalam 5 detik provider tidak muncul silahkan refresh

DOWNLOAD FILM Midnight Oil: 1984 (2018)

Klik tombol di bawah ini untuk pergi ke halaman website download film Midnight Oil: 1984 (2018). Terdapat banyak pilihan penyedia file pada halaman tersebut.

Download Film Ini Petunjuk Cara Mendownload

Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Midnight Oil: 1984 (2018) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI

Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Midnight Oil: 1984 (2018) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie Download

Kualitas

WEBDL

Negara

Australia

Sutradara

IMDb

7.2

/

10

from

157

users

Diterbitkan

10 May 2018

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Midnight Oil: 1984 (2018)

In 1984, Midnight Oil released their iconic record Red Sails in the Sunset. They embarked on a relentless tour around the nation performing raw and electrifying music that reignited the imagination of young Australians. That same year, their lead singer Peter Garrett committed to run for a Senate seat for the Nuclear Disarmament Party. With the mounting pressure of balancing the demands of music and politics this is the year that would make, but nearly break, Australia’s most important rock and roll band. Thirty years in the making and featuring never seen before seen footage of the band on and off the stage, Midnight Oil: 1984 is the untold story of the year Australia’s most iconic rock band inspired the nation to believe in the power of music to change the world.
Ray Argall
Peter Garrett, Rob Hirst, Jim Moginie, Martin Rotsey, Peter Gifford

Diterbitkan

Juni 6, 2023 10:54 am

Durasi

Bioskop Online Midnight Oil: 1984 (2018)

Bioskop168 Midnight Oil: 1984 (2018)

BioskopKeren Midnight Oil: 1984 (2018)

Cinemaindo Midnight Oil: 1984 (2018)

Dewanonton Midnight Oil: 1984 (2018)

Download Midnight Oil: 1984 (2018)

Download Film Midnight Oil: 1984 (2018)

Download Movie Midnight Oil: 1984 (2018)

DUNIA21 Midnight Oil: 1984 (2018)

FILMAPIK Midnight Oil: 1984 (2018)

Layar Kaca 21 Midnight Oil: 1984 (2018)

NS21 Midnight Oil: 1984 (2018)

TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Download Trailer TerkaitComment Share