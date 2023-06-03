Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Men for Hire (2008) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Poland
Bintang film
Rachel Freeman
Sutradara
Edward Porembny
Genre
Documentary
IMDb
5.8/
10from
14users
Diterbitkan
01 October 2008
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Men for Hire (2008)
The film follows the everyday life of modern women and their Men for Hire in Poland, Germany and UK. In doing so, we explore a side of human nature reflecting on today’s society and will reveal its black comedy aspect.
Edward Porembny
Rachel Freeman
tt1414845