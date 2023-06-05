  1. Home
Kualitas

WEBRip

Genre

Comedy

IMDb

5.111

/

10

from

27

users

Diterbitkan

01 June 2023

Oleh

LIN

Synopsis

Medellin (2023)

To save his little brother from the hands of dangerous narcos of the Medellín cartel, Reda has a plan that is as simple as it is totally insane: put together a team and raid Colombia. But this adventure is going to get completely out of control when he decides to kidnap the son of the cartel leader to exchange him for his brother’s life.
Franck Gastambide, Camille Patrice
Franck Gastambide, Ramzy Bedia, Anouar Toubali, Rachid Guellaz, Saïdou Camara, Brahim Bouhlel, Ragnar Le Breton, Mike Tyson, Raymond Cruz, Essined Aponte, Ariel Sierra, Bernardo Garcia, Jairo Ordóñez, Vincent Bersoulle, Matthias Quiviger, Jhonnatan Bulla, Juan Pablo Acosta, Felipe Corchuelo, David Diane, Geneviève Emanuelli, Ciryl Gane, Onnen Mina, Juan Pablo Osorio Molina, Alejandro Munera, Johan Ochoa, Axel Reed, Bryan Romero, Cristina Sarmiento, Sky, Camilo Villamizar Plazas, Nora El Hourch

Diterbitkan

Juni 5, 2023 10:08 am

Durasi

